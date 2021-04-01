Motocaddy unveils new trolley with LAWNMOWER function

Motocaddy has unveiled an innovative new electric trolley that comes with fully integrated LAWNMOWING technology in a move that the brand believes could save golf clubs a fortune.

The cutting-edge TRM 1 performs all of the functions of a modern, Motocaddy electric trolley but has mowing blades built into the bottom, allowing golfers to cut the grass whilst they play.

Five different settings allow for everything from a high cut in the deep rough to a top cut when walking over a green.

Available from today, Motocaddy, the world’s top-selling trolley company, reckons the TRM 1 could potentially save golf clubs thousands of pounds in maintenance costs.



The ground-breaking trolley was the brainchild of Ian Gell, formerly of Dyson and now the Director of Engineering and Technology at Motocaddy.

“We wanted to come up with a design concept that hoovers up the competitions, while at the same time ensuring golf courses stay in the best condition possible,” said Gell.

The manager of a well-known British golf club added: “This is a brilliant idea from Motocaddy. It means we can now trim the budget as well as the grass.”

