search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMotocaddy unveils new trolley with LAWNMOWER function

Golf News

Motocaddy unveils new trolley with LAWNMOWER function

By bunkered.co.uk01 April, 2021
Motocaddy Trm 1 1

Motocaddy has unveiled an innovative new electric trolley that comes with fully integrated LAWNMOWING technology in a move that the brand believes could save golf clubs a fortune.

The cutting-edge TRM 1 performs all of the functions of a modern, Motocaddy electric trolley but has mowing blades built into the bottom, allowing golfers to cut the grass whilst they play.

Five different settings allow for everything from a high cut in the deep rough to a top cut when walking over a green.

• Criticism of DeChambeau unfair, says coach

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

• Andy Murray lines up new career... as a CADDIE!

Available from today, Motocaddy, the world’s top-selling trolley company, reckons the TRM 1 could potentially save golf clubs thousands of pounds in maintenance costs.

Motocaddy Trm 1 2
Motocaddy Trm 1 3

The ground-breaking trolley was the brainchild of Ian Gell, formerly of Dyson and now the Director of Engineering and Technology at Motocaddy.

“We wanted to come up with a design concept that hoovers up the competitions, while at the same time ensuring golf courses stay in the best condition possible,” said Gell.

• Bob MacIntyre "delighted" to secure Masters invite

• "Shut it!" - Casey snaps at fan during Match Play

The manager of a well-known British golf club added: “This is a brilliant idea from Motocaddy. It means we can now trim the budget as well as the grass.”

• For more information, including pricing and availability, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Dustin Johnson just sold this house for $16.5 MILLION
"Spectacular" - New images of 2023 Ryder Cup course revealed
So you want a Masters caddie uniform? No problem…
Rose Ladies Series returns for 2021 with bumper schedule
The Masters 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow