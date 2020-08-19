Muirfield to stage AIG Women's Open for first time

Muirfield will stage the AIG Women's British Open for the first time in its history when the championship is played over the East Lothian links in 2022.

The announcement, confirmed by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers this afternoon, comes just over a year after the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers “formally invited women to join the club as members” for the first time.

Until 2017, the club had a male-only membership policy. A first attempt to change that part of the constitution failed in May 2016, which led to the club being dropped from the Open rota.

It returned to the list of hosts in March 2017 when the resolution passed at the second time of asking.

"The world has changed quite a lot in the last five years," said Slumbers. "The game of golf has changed quite a lot in the last five years, too. I think there is a lot more discussion and energy and commitment about making the game more modern and relevant to today's society, and we couldn't have a more enthusiastic partner than the Honourable Company in wanting to stage this

championship.

"I think it'll be a fantastic place for women golfers to go and play. I'm pretty excited already. I think they'll really embrace it and give us a fantastic championship.



"It's a huge statement of their commitment to the game and to the women's game."

The Muirfield announcement was the obvious standout from the announcement of future AIG Women's Open host venues through to and including 2025.

The championship will return to Carnoustie next year, with Walton Heath taking up the mantle in 2023. The Old Course at St Andrews will stage the 2024 edition followed by Royal Porthcawl in Wales in 2025.