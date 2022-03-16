search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMultiple fatalities following crash involving university golf team

Golf News

Multiple fatalities following crash involving university golf team

By bunkered.co.uk16 March, 2022
University of the Southwest college golf crash accident associated press
University Of Southwest

At least nine people have been killed after a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams collided head-on with a pick-up truck in Texas last night.

It is understood that six students from the New Mexico-based university and their coach Tyler James are amongst the dead.

The teams were thought to be returning to their base after competing in an event at Midland College in west Texas when the accident occurred around 8.17pm just outside Andrews, TX.

In a statement, the the Texas Department of Public Safety said: "A Dodge 2500 pickup was traveling southbound on FM 1788. A Ford Transit passenger van registered to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM was traveling northbound on FM 1788.”

• Saudi Golf League set to announce first events

• Twitter reacts to Henrik Stenson's appointment

Local sergeant Steven Blanco added: "For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned."

The driver and a passenger in the pick-up truck were also killed.

It is reported that there were nine people on-board the bus carrying the university golf teams. The two surviving passengers are both in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in a nearby hospital.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state’s border with Texas.

A statement on the university Twitter account read: “The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of university family.

“USW is coordinating with Texas DPS to assist with the investigation and public information efforts. University administration is communicating with families of the students and coaching staff to provide more information as it becomes available.

• Major champ "pissed off" at PLAYERS ruling

• The PLAYERS: Full prize money breakdown

“USW counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty and staff.

“Please keep the families of students, coaching staff and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - University of the Southwest

Related Articles - college golf

Related Articles - accident

Related Articles - associated press

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: The major champ and the 'Prison Of Hell'
Major schedule change announced for Walker Cup
Robert MacIntyre draws tough group at WGC Match Play
Ex footballer blasts golf club after membership snub
UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow