Multiple fatalities following crash involving university golf team

At least nine people have been killed after a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams collided head-on with a pick-up truck in Texas last night.

It is understood that six students from the New Mexico-based university and their coach Tyler James are amongst the dead.

The teams were thought to be returning to their base after competing in an event at Midland College in west Texas when the accident occurred around 8.17pm just outside Andrews, TX.

In a statement, the the Texas Department of Public Safety said: "A Dodge 2500 pickup was traveling southbound on FM 1788. A Ford Transit passenger van registered to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM was traveling northbound on FM 1788.”

• Saudi Golf League set to announce first events

• Twitter reacts to Henrik Stenson's appointment



Local sergeant Steven Blanco added: "For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned."

The driver and a passenger in the pick-up truck were also killed.

It is reported that there were nine people on-board the bus carrying the university golf teams. The two surviving passengers are both in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in a nearby hospital.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state’s border with Texas.

A statement on the university Twitter account read: “The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of university family.

“USW is coordinating with Texas DPS to assist with the investigation and public information efforts. University administration is communicating with families of the students and coaching staff to provide more information as it becomes available.



• Major champ "pissed off" at PLAYERS ruling

• The PLAYERS: Full prize money breakdown



“USW counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty and staff.

“Please keep the families of students, coaching staff and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time.”