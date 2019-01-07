search
Multiple PGA Tour winner announces switch to Callaway

By bunkered.co.uk01 January, 2019
Kevin Na Callaway PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions The Greenbrier Callaway GBB Epic Callaway APEX Instagram
Ahead of this week’s opening event on the PGA Tour, Kevin Na has put pen to paper on a new equipment deal. 

The 35-year-old, who will tee it up in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Thursday, took to Instagram to confirm that he is now a Callaway player. 

Na bagged the second of his two PGA Tour titles last July when, shortly after his long-standing deal with Titleist came to an end, he won The Greenbrier with a mixed bag of clubs. That included a Callaway GBB Epic driver.

• Justin Rose confirms worst-kept rumour in golf...

Now, as he prepares to make his first appearance since finishing in a tie for third at the QBE Shootout last month, the Korean-born American has inked a new deal with the brand.

• PGA Tour star changes nationality to chase Olympic dream

The exact terms have not yet been disclosed but, judging from this picture, it appears as though he will be putting the Apex irons straight into play in Hawaii this week. 

