Music gig forces R&A to shift amateur event from Scottish course

A Kaiser Chiefs gig has forced the R&A to shift a leading amateur event away from Montrose Links.



The 2019 Girls Amateur Championship was due to be held at Montrose from Tuesday, August 13 until Saturday, August 17 – but an agreement has been reached to stage the championship at Panmure Golf Club instead.

The Kaiser Chiefs are performing on the East Links at Montrose, which is immediately adjacent to Montrose Links, on Friday, August 16, with the R&A of the belief that it could impact the staging of the championship.



Duncan Weir, the Executive Director of Golf Development and Amateur Events at the R&A, said: “We have a responsibility to all competitors to provide a world class experience in which they can perform to their full potential and this includes minimising any adverse impacts on the staging of the championship.

“There is a risk that the concerts and their setting up would have caused disruption to the players so we have come to a mutual agreement with Montrose Links that the championship will now be played at an alternative venue.

“Montrose Links remains on our potential list of venues and we very much hope that the opportunity to stage another event there will present itself in the near future.



"We would like to thank Panmure for moving quickly to step in at such short notice to host this championship, which is again expected to attract a world class field.”

As well as the Kaiser Chiefs gig on August 16, the East Links at Montrose will also host Jess Glynne on Friday, August 23 and Madness on Saturday, August 24.

The Girls Amateur Championship celebrates its centenary year in 2019.