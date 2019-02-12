search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMusic gig forces R&A to shift amateur event from Scottish course

Golf News

Music gig forces R&A to shift amateur event from Scottish course

By Martin Inglis12 February, 2019
Montrose Links Montrose Golf Links Panmure Golf Club Angus The R&A Kaiser Chiefs Girls Amateur Championship
Montrose

A Kaiser Chiefs gig has forced the R&A to shift a leading amateur event away from Montrose Links.

The 2019 Girls Amateur Championship was due to be held at Montrose from Tuesday, August 13 until Saturday, August 17 – but an agreement has been reached to stage the championship at Panmure Golf Club instead.

The Kaiser Chiefs are performing on the East Links at Montrose, which is immediately adjacent to Montrose Links, on Friday, August 16, with the R&A of the belief that it could impact the staging of the championship.

• Top Sky Sports presenter leaves for TV rival

• Flagstick IN or OUT? Pro's study reveals all

Duncan Weir, the Executive Director of Golf Development and Amateur Events at the R&A, said: “We have a responsibility to all competitors to provide a world class experience in which they can perform to their full potential and this includes minimising any adverse impacts on the staging of the championship.

Montrose1

“There is a risk that the concerts and their setting up would have caused disruption to the players so we have come to a mutual agreement with Montrose Links that the championship will now be played at an alternative venue.

“Montrose Links remains on our potential list of venues and we very much hope that the opportunity to stage another event there will present itself in the near future.

• 36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain

• WATCH - Storm turns Montrose Links into world's largest bunker

"We would like to thank Panmure for moving quickly to step in at such short notice to host this championship, which is again expected to attract a world class field.”

As well as the Kaiser Chiefs gig on August 16, the East Links at Montrose will also host Jess Glynne on Friday, August 23 and Madness on Saturday, August 24.

The Girls Amateur Championship celebrates its centenary year in 2019. 

Related Articles - Montrose Links

Related Articles - Montrose Golf Links

Related Articles - Panmure Golf Club

Related Articles - Angus

Related Articles - The R&A

Related Articles - Kaiser Chiefs

Golf News

Tour winner to tee it up in inaugural Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am
Adam Scott blasts changes to the Rules of Golf
Matt Kuchar defends $5,000 caddie payment
European Tour announces 'largest first prize in golf'
Matt Kuchar stand-in caddie speaks out - "I was taken advantage of"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow