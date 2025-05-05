Sign up for our daily newsletter
The PGA Tour returns to the the Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the Myrtle Classic this week, and here’s how much prize money is on the line…
As an opposite-field event (to the Truist Championship), the total purse in South Carolina is $4 million, with the winner taking home $720,000.
Chris Gotterup won the inaugural tournament last year and will defend his title ahead of next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
The American is joined in the field by several PGA Tour winners, although that doesn’t include Robert MacIntyre, who finished T13 last year.
It was at this event that the Scot, now a two-time winner on the circuit, admitted his new life on US soil brought a fair share of struggles.
Despite coming up short in his bid for a first tour win, he banked just under $80,000. And the same prize money breakdown is on offer this year.
A total of $436,000 will be banked by the runner-up, with $276,000 set to go home with the third-place finisher.
Here’s the full prize money split…
Myrtle Beach Classic 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $720,000
2: $436,000
3: $276,000
4: $196,000
5: $164,000
6: $145,000
7: $135,000
8: $125,000
9: $117,000
10: $109,000
11: $101,000
12: $93,000
13: $85,000
14: $77,000
15: $73,000
16: $69,000
17: $65,000
18: $61,000
29: $57,000
20: $53,000
21: $49,000
22: $45,000
23: $41,800
24: $38,600
25: $35,400
26: $32,200
27: $31,000
28: $29,800
29: $28,600
30: $27,400
31: $26,200
32: $25,000
33: $23,800
34: $22,800
35: $21,800
36: $20,800
37: $19,800
38: $19,000
39: $18,200
40: $17,400
41: $16,600
42: $15,800
43: $15,000
44: $14,200
45: $13,400
46: $12,600
47: $11,800
48: $11,160
49: $10,600
50: $10,280
51: $10,040
52: $9,800
53: $9,640
54: $9,480
55: $9,400
56: $9,320
57: $9,240
58: $9,160
59: $9,080
60: $9,000
61: $8,920
62: $8,840
63: $8,760
64: $8,680
65: $8,600
