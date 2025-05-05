Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour returns to the the Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the Myrtle Classic this week, and here’s how much prize money is on the line…

As an opposite-field event (to the Truist Championship), the total purse in South Carolina is $4 million, with the winner taking home $720,000.

Chris Gotterup won the inaugural tournament last year and will defend his title ahead of next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The American is joined in the field by several PGA Tour winners, although that doesn’t include Robert MacIntyre, who finished T13 last year.

It was at this event that the Scot, now a two-time winner on the circuit, admitted his new life on US soil brought a fair share of struggles.

Despite coming up short in his bid for a first tour win, he banked just under $80,000. And the same prize money breakdown is on offer this year.

A total of $436,000 will be banked by the runner-up, with $276,000 set to go home with the third-place finisher.

Here’s the full prize money split…

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $720,000

2: $436,000

3: $276,000

4: $196,000

5: $164,000

6: $145,000

7: $135,000

8: $125,000

9: $117,000

10: $109,000

11: $101,000

12: $93,000

13: $85,000

14: $77,000

15: $73,000

16: $69,000

17: $65,000

18: $61,000

29: $57,000

20: $53,000

21: $49,000

22: $45,000

23: $41,800

24: $38,600

25: $35,400

26: $32,200

27: $31,000

28: $29,800

29: $28,600

30: $27,400

31: $26,200

32: $25,000

33: $23,800

34: $22,800

35: $21,800

36: $20,800

37: $19,800

38: $19,000

39: $18,200

40: $17,400

41: $16,600

42: $15,800

43: $15,000

44: $14,200

45: $13,400

46: $12,600

47: $11,800

48: $11,160

49: $10,600

50: $10,280

51: $10,040

52: $9,800

53: $9,640

54: $9,480

55: $9,400

56: $9,320

57: $9,240

58: $9,160

59: $9,080

60: $9,000

61: $8,920

62: $8,840

63: $8,760

64: $8,680

65: $8,600