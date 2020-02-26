It's official! The Open Championship is returning to Royal Troon in 2023, 100 years after the Ayrshire club first hosted golf's oldest major.
This is pretty straight forward. Just name all nine players who have won the Open Championship at Royal Troon.
Can you get them all?
• Reed BLOCKS fellow pro on Twitter
• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'
• Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices
You've got 3 minutes to correctly identify as many as you can and, when you're done, be sure to tell us your score in the Comments section below. If you fancy, share this with your friends on social media, too, to see how they fare.
Okay... ready? Let's go!
Latest Headlines
- European Tour U-turn on Molinari and Gagli withdrawal
- EastEnders star suffers gruesome golf injury
- Italian duo hit out after "coronavirus" withdrawal
- One of world's most secretive golf clubs goes to auction
- Radar lifts lid on Reed incident
- QUIZ - Name every Open Championship winner at Royal Troon
- Reed BLOCKS fellow pro on Twitter
- Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?