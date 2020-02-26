QUIZ - Name every Open Championship winner at Royal Troon

It's official! The Open Championship is returning to Royal Troon in 2023, 100 years after the Ayrshire club first hosted golf's oldest major.



This is pretty straight forward. Just name all nine players who have won the Open Championship at Royal Troon.



Can you get them all?

You've got 3 minutes to correctly identify as many as you can and, when you're done, be sure to tell us your score in the Comments section below. If you fancy, share this with your friends on social media, too, to see how they fare.

Okay... ready? Let's go!