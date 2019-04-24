search
HomeGolf NewsName the players to have won majors between Tiger's 14th and 15th

The Stretch

Name the players to have won majors between Tiger's 14th and 15th

By bunkered.co.uk19 April, 2019
Tiger 14 And 15

The wait for Tiger Woods' 15th major championship victory is finally over - 11 years after his 14th.

Woods, 43, held off Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka to win the Masters at Augusta National - 3,955 days after he claimed the US Open at Torrey Pines.

A total of 42 majors took place between those two victories, with a total of 31 different players winning. 

Question is... can you remember them all?

That's the challenge of this particular quiz. You've got ten minutes to name as many of the players who won between Tiger's 14th and 15th wins as you can.

Good luck and remember to (a) leave your score in our Comments section below and (b) challenge your social media followers to beat your score.

