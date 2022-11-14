Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s the business end of proceedings on the DP World Tour, as the players head to South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

With just two events left in the season-long Race to Dubai, players are heading to the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. It’s the last chance to get into the season finale, so an important week for those looking to finish their season on a high.

It’s a limited field, which is open to the top 60 available players on the DP World Tour’s standings, plus the winner of last year’s Sunshine Tour order of merit, Shaun Norris. They’re also joined by some invitees, including LIV Golf player Branden Grace and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

That doesn't mean, however, that the top 60 on the Race to Dubai are all playing. There's no Rory McIlroy or Matt Fitzpatrick in the field, who sit first and third in the standings respectively.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the tournament, which has been dubbed ‘Africa’s Major.’ It was last played in 2019 due to the pandemic, where Tommy Fleetwood was victorious. Previous to that, Lee Westwood and Branden Grace were champions.

One thing to note this week is that the golf course is at altitude. This means that when you see a par-3 that is nearly 250 yards, in reality it won't play nearly that far, as the ball's going to fly further. Still, a golf course that is over 7,800 yards isn't for the faint hearted.

Here's all the details you need to know ahead of the week.

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 details

Course: Gary Player CC, Sun City

Course stats: 7,834 yards, par 72

Defending Champion: Tommy Fleetwood

Purse: $6,000,000



Nedbank Golf Challenge betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy this week...

Tommy Fleetwood 11/1

Jordan Smith 14/1

Thomas Detry 16/1

Min Woo Lee 20/1

Ryan Fox 20/1

Rasmus Højgaard 22/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 22/1

Robert MacIntyre 22/1

Lucas Herbert 28/1

Antoine Rozner 28/1

The bunkered Bet:

Richard Mansell 55/1

The 27-year-old has had a standout year on tour, but the only thing he's missing is a win. He came close at the Dunhill not long ago, and if he can continue his form from there, he'll be in with a chance again. He's one of the best ball strikers on the DP World Tour, and is pretty good value this week.

Lee Westwood defended his title, and to date is the last player to achieve this. ⛳#AfricasMajor#NGC2022



Nedbank Golf Challenge tickets are available now👉https://t.co/YPUjiYPwiHpic.twitter.com/fQre65Le9C — Nedbank Golf Challenge (@AfricasMajor) November 4, 2022

Nedbank Golf Challenge how to watch

For UK viewers, it's early morning starts for the coverage, which is on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday to Sunday. Here's all the start times for the week

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf - 9am

Friday: Sky Sports Golf - 9am

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf - 9am

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf 8.30am

