Nelly Korda diagnosed with blood clot

World No. 2 Nelly Korda has been diagnosed with a blood clot, she revealed on social media.

The 23-year-old said that after a routine workout on Friday, she began to feel swelling in her arm. The American then went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with the blood clot.

In a statement, she wrote: "On Friday, I was in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for a photoshoot and a commercial appearance. After a typical morning workout, my arm started to feel like it was swelling.

• Former tour pro fumes at Sawgrass 17th

• Thomas "blacked out" during bogey-free round

"At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution. I was diagnosed with a blood clot.

"I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminated further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time.

"I hope to be back soon."

Nelly Korda is a seven-time winner on the LPGA and is also the current Olympic gold medal holder.

She has made three LPGA starts so far in 2022, most recently at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony where she finished in a tie for 15th.

The major champion has spent 29 weeks at the top of the Women's World Golf Rankings, most recently in January this year.