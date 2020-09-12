search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNelly Korda in pole position to win maiden major

Golf News

Nelly Korda in pole position to win maiden major

By Michael McEwan12 September, 2020
Nelly Korda ANA Inspiration Major Championships Mission Hills LPGA women's golf Mirim Lee Lexi Thompson
Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda holds a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the ANA Inspiration in California, the second women's major of this rejigged season.

The 22-year-old American fired a bogey-free 67 in the second round at Mission Hills Country Club in California to get to 11-under and open up a slender advantage over Mirim Lee, with 2014 champion Lexi Thompson a further two shots back in a tie for third for Dane Nanna Madsen.

World No.3 Korda, a three-time winner on the LPGA, is bidding to win her first major championship and she credits a change to her putting set-up with her impressive start at the ANA.

• Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

• John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

• Bob-Mac has extra reason to play well at US Open

"I've always really wanted to go left hand low, but I've never really had the guts to do it," she said. "The first week I tried it was at the British, and I was like, well, this is a great week, it's 40 miles an hour. But it worked out really well and I've been putting pretty good with left hand low.

"I was definitely very happy with my putting today, and I was superbly happy with the bogey-free."

Listen up!

IS $15M TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF?

Korda was the USA's top performer in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles exactly one year ago but has yet to make the major breakthrough. Her best finish in 20 appearances to date is a tie for third at last year's Women's PGA Championship. 

• Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie at US Open

• Injured Brooks Koepka out of the US Open

This is her sixth appearance in the ANA Inspiration. Her best previous finish is a tie for 13th in 2018. 

Mel Reid is currently the best of the Brits in a tie for seventh on five-under, with her fellow English golfer Georgia Hall a shot further back.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Nelly Korda

Related Articles - ANA Inspiration

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Mission Hills

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Lexi Thompson

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas hits the front on low-scoring day at US Open
The eye-watering prize money up for grabs at the US Open
US Open 2020: Round 2 tee times
“There’s a lot that’s off” admits struggling Spieth
WATCH - Patrick Reed's hole-in-one met with deafening silence

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow