The major season is nearing an end, with only the AIG Women’s Open left to play next week.

Royal Porthcawl, in Wales, will host the championship for the first time and its completion will begin the countdown towards the Masters in April.

It’s been a part of the men’s major calendar since 1934, whilst women – albeit amateurs – have teed it up at Augusta National for only six years.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur started in 2019 and, since then, has sparked conversations about introducing a professional equivalent for stars of the LPGA Tour.

But world No.1 Nelly Korda is convinced that it should not be a priority.

Speaking at Dundonald Links ahead of her debut in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, she said the American circuit is already buoyed by world-class events.

“I think we have our own, great, historic events that we, as a tour, capitalise on,” Korda said. “It’s hard to compare.

“I mean, if you continuously compare yourself to other sports, to other tours, you kind of never grow, and having something of your own is really important to the LPGA.

“I think we all have that out here.”

Ask Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, however, and you’ll get a very different answer. At the AIG Women’s Open last year, the Scot backed the prospect to (eventually) come true.

“I think that we will get there eventually,” she said. “I don’t think it will be when I’m still playing, that’s my prediction.

“But it would be great to have a women’s professional event there. It’s obviously a nice step in the right direction that we’ve got an amateur event there now but, yeah, I’d love to see a professional event there.”

Meanwhile, Korda is playing a rare international event outside of the major championships this week.

Despite admitting that she would like to travel more throughout the season, the two-time major champ explained it would have to fit her schedule.

“I love playing everywhere,” Korda said. “This is my tenth year playing on tour, tenth year as a pro.

“So, you know, getting the experience of playing in different countries, seeing their cultures, getting to enjoy that, playing in front of different crowds and different style of golf courses is fun for me.”

The 26-year-old continued: “For me, it’s always about making sure that my schedule flows.

“So, if my schedule flows and I have the proper amount of time to take off for my body, that’s the most important. Seeing how events fit here and there, that’s how I kind of go about it.”

