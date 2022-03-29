search
Nelly Korda out of first major of 2022 after blood clot

Golf News

Nelly Korda out of first major of 2022 after blood clot

By Jamie Hall23 March, 2022
Nelly Korda LPGA women's golf Tour News Chevron Championship
Nelly Korda Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda will not compete in the first major of the year after failing to recover from a blood clot.

The world No.2 was hospitalised earlier this month, and is not in the field for the Chevron Championship.

The deadline for players to confirm their entries passed on Tuesday.

Korda’s illness was discovered when she developed swelling in her arm after a routine workout, which led to the diagnosis.

Since then she has been resting at home, with no timescale for when she aims to be back out on the course.

"I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminated further risks,” the 23-year-old said at the time.

“I will communicate my status as and when there is more information.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time.

"I hope to be back soon."

