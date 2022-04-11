search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNelly Korda provides update after blood clot surgery

Golf News

Nelly Korda provides update after blood clot surgery

By Lewis Fraser08 April, 2022
Nelly Korda LPGA Tour women's golf Social media Tour News
Nelly Korda Surgery

The former world No.1 revealed on social media that she underwent an operation to treat a blood clot, and is now beginning rehab.

Korda had previously reported that she suffered a blood clot in her arm while taking part in a media event. Now, however, she says she is on the road to recovery.

• Jon Rahm fumes after Masters struggles

“I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.

“I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing.”

The 23-year-old as won seven times on the LPGA Tour, as well as winning the Olympic gold medal in 2020.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Nelly Korda

Related Articles - LPGA Tour

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow