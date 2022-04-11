The former world No.1 revealed on social media that she underwent an operation to treat a blood clot, and is now beginning rehab.

Korda had previously reported that she suffered a blood clot in her arm while taking part in a media event. Now, however, she says she is on the road to recovery.

“I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.

“I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing.”

The 23-year-old as won seven times on the LPGA Tour, as well as winning the Olympic gold medal in 2020.