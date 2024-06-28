Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Nelly Korda has withdrawn from her only England-based tournament of the year – because of a dog bite.

The world No.1 announced on Friday afternoon that she has withdrawn from next week’s Aramco Team Series event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire on medical grounds.

The shock news comes after Korda missed her second straight major cut at the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship.

In a brief statement on Instagram, Korda wrote: “I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London.

“On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.

“I apologise to the LET, the sponsors and my fans for my absence. Thank you for understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon.”

Korda is just the fourth player in LPGA Tour history to win six times or more in a single season after last month’s victory at the Mizuho Americas Open.

But the dominant American has surprisingly missed the cut at both the US Women’s Open and the Women’s PGA.

She was tied second after round one at Sahalee Country Club in Washington, but then slipped to an 81 – her joint worst career score – to fall one shot outside the cut line.

“It’s just golf recently for me,” she said. “No words for how I’m playing right now. I’m just going to go home and try to reset.

“I just feel like that’s been my last three events. A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and [now I’m] just giving it back.”

Korda’s withdrawal serves as a significant blow to the LET as she was the headline name at the $1million showpiece, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Home favourites Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Bronte Law are all set to tee it up at Centurion from July 3-5.

