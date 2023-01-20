search
Golf News

Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade

By Lewis Fraser16 January, 2023
Nelly Korda TaylorMade Stealth 2 LPGA
Nelly Korda Taylormade

TaylorMade have announced the latest addition to their team, world No.2, Nelly Korda.

The 2021 Women’s PGA champion was unveiled as the newest member of team TaylorMade this afternoon, in a video where she hits the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD driver.

“I signed with TaylorMade because of their proven ability to elevate the game of the best golfers in the world," the LPGA Tour star said. 

REVIEW: TaylorMade Stealth 2

"In testing with the tour team, it was clear that not only was I working with high performing equipment, but also a team that shared my passion for working as hard as possible to be in the best position to win. I’m thrilled to be a part of Team TaylorMade.”

This season Korda will game a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, as well as the TP5 golf ball. She'll play the Stealth 2 HD driver, the Stealth 2 fairway wood, with a mix of P770 and P7MC irons. She'll also play the Milled Grind 3 wedges.

Spain tipped to beat England to 2031 Ryder Cup

Olazabal lavishes praise on Bob MacIntyre

She joins a list of TaylorMade golf stars that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. 

The 24-year-old also previously signed with Nike in a deal that covers her apparel. 

