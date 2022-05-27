Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open

World No. 2 Nelly Korda will return to competitive action next week at the US Women’s Open, after a blood clot forced her to the side lines in March.

Korda made the announcement on her Instagram this afternoon, confirming she is returning at Pine Needles next week.

Back in March, the seven-time LPGA Tour winner told fans she was taking a break from the game after she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm. In April, she revealed she had undergone surgery and was in the process of recovering.

The Olympic gold medal holder recently posted a clip of her practicing, and she’s now ready to tee it up in the second women’s major of the year.

Korda is coming off an incredible 2021, where she picked up the Women's PGA Championship, as well as the Olympic gold medal. Her best finish at US Women's Open came back in 2018, where she finished in a tie for tenth.