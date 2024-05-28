Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Nelly Korda isn’t feeling the heat as she looks to make it seven wins from her last eight starts.

As the dominant force in the women’s game, the 25-year-old is also on the hunt for a third major title.

But ahead of the US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, Korda admits she is unfazed by the expectations to extend her winning run.

“I don’t think some of them annoy me,” Korda said. “I think, obviously, with the position I’m in, there are going to be expectations.

“I do not want to lose who I am. I’m going to always stay true to who I am, because at the end of the day, when I go to sleep, I need to be proud of who I am.”

The American started her remarkable winning stretch in January at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Korda then made it five on the bounce with a concluding win at the Chevron Championship – the opening major of the women’s season.

A Mizuho Americas title two weeks ago was a return to winning ways, but still, Korda has lifted any pressure off her own shoulders.

“In a sense, no, I don’t think I have any expectations,” she added.

“I just try to be very, very pure and very, very honest with everyone around me, and I hope that they see that I am proud of the person that I am at the end of the day, and that is how I hope that I grow the game.

“Obviously, I go into every week wanting to win, but there is a sense that sometimes that’s not realistic.

“For me, I need to give 100 percent of myself every single day to, not just my golf, my family, my workouts, life outside of golf. For me, that’s the number one thing for me.”

After debuting in the US Women’s Open at the age of 14, Korda’s best finish in the event remains a T8 result in 2022.

However, she has attributed her recent success to having coach Jamie Mulligan along for the ride.

“I’m very grateful for David Whelan, who, I would say is the person that completely turned my golf game around,” Korda said.

“And then Jamie for dedicating his time to me this year, being out here almost every week with Brett and making sure that nothing kind of falls out of place.

“For us, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday are very, very important to make sure that my swing is in the right plane, in the right spots.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.