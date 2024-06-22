Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

At the close of play on Thursday, world No.1 Nelly Korda was in tied for second at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

By the same point on Friday, she was packing her bags and heading home.

Korda, 25, carded the joint-worst score of her professional career in the second round of the third women’s major of the year.

Seeking her seventh win of an extraordinary season, the American slipped to an 81 at Sahalee Country Club in Washington to miss the cut for the third event running.

That left her at six-over-par after 36 holes, one outside the cut line.

Television cameras captured her apparently in tears during the second round…

Nelly is not happy pic.twitter.com/8BB6gSU8a3 — Meg Adkins (@megadkins_TFE) June 22, 2024

Afterwards, an emotional Korda spoke to the media, reportedly walking away to compose herself before answering the first question.

“It’s just golf recently for me,” she said. “No words for how I’m playing right now. I’m just going to go home and try to reset.

“I just feel like that’s been my last three events. A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and [now I’m] just giving it back.”

Korda wasn’t the only high-profile player who failed to make it to the weekend. Nasa Hataoka, Danielle Kang and Megan Khang were amongst the others to go home early.

Sarah Schmelzel and 17-year LPGA veteran Amy Yang are tied for the lead on six-under, with a trio of players – Jin Young Ko, Hinako Shibuno and Lexi Thompson – two shots adrift in a tie for third.

Charley Hull is currently the best-placed of the Brits. The English ace, seeking her first major championship victory, is in a tie for 12th on one-under.

