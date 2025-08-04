Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Nelly Korda’s longest stint as the world No.1 has come to the end.

After 17 months atop the rankings, Korda’s reign ended after her T36 finish in the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday.

It is a change that did not seem conceivable 12 months ago, when Korda won seven times in a dominant LPGA season.

But after a winless 2025, Korda failed to cling on to her narrow advantage over Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul in the final major of the season on the South Wales coast.

The 22-year-old Thitikul will now hold the N0.1 spot in the Rolex Rankings after another consistent season.

The five-time LPGA winner won the Mizuho America’s Open in May and finished runner-up at the Amundi Evian Championship in France, adding to four other top-five finishes in 2025.

She briefly held the No.1 position in late 2022, but has now overtaken Korda after her 72-week stretch at the top of the rankings.

Korda has now held the top ranking for 108 weeks during her garlanded career after first reaching the distinction back in June 2021.

Charley Hull, meanwhile, will creep closer to the top-ten after her runner-up finish on Sunday.

The Englishwoman battled valiantly after an 11-shot deficit at the halfway stage, but was left to rue a 5-5-5 finish on Sunday as she was narrowly edged out by Japan’s Miyu Yamashita.

Hull had withdrawn from the Evian Championship with a virus just three weeks ago and took plenty of pride after arriving at the major with little expectation.

“Coming into this week I didn’t think I was going to make the cut. That’s the truthful of it,” Hull said.

“I wasn’t hitting it very well. I couldn’t prepare as well as I wanted to because I was poorly. I obviously collapsed three times in the round in Evian, and then still wasn’t feeling well until Sunday last week.

“So, I think I did pretty well, and considering my mindset coming into it, I’m pretty proud of myself.”