Golf News

New championship course proposed at exclusive Scottish club

By Ryan Crombie25 October, 2019
Golf News golf latest Castle Stuart New courses Highlands Council Arnold Palmer
Castle Stuart

A new championship course at one of Scotland’s exclusive clubs is being recommended for approval.

The Press and Journal reported that owners of the Castle Stuart course on the outskirts of Inverness have revived a planning application for a second course at the site.

Original plans for the construction of the second course at the four-time Scottish Open venue were approved in 2016, with the second course to be completed by 2020.

The proposal suffered a set back when golf legend Arnold Palmer, who’s golf business empire backed the Castle Stuart scheme, passed away in 2016.

Now four years on, the hope of the second course being built has been reignited, with updated plans expected to be approved by the Highland Council.

The council’s south planning applications committee will consider the new scheme next week.

“The golf course development will be similar in size and scale to the existing championship course and will be defined by the foreshore of the Inner Moray Firth and Castle Stuart Bay, extending northwards to incorporate Castle Stuart as a focal point,” read the planning officer’s report.

“The remainder of the proposed course extends northeast toward the existing course providing easy access between the two courses and will be served by the existing main vehicular access, car park and club house.

The construction of the new course is scheduled to take place over two years with the club saying it was in discussions with a number of potential investors, including the Arnold Palmer Group.

“The proposal was the subject of the council’s pre application consultation process for major developments in June 2019 where general support for the principle and scope of the development was given.

“The development of the second championship golf course at Castle Stuart is to be welcomed and will be of economic benefit to the area enhancing a well established existing facility.

“Provided the course is constructed and managed in accordance with the terms of this planning permission, there should be no adverse impact on the qualifying species and habitat and will result in a high quality development to the benefit of the area.”

Golf News

