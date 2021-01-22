New coach but no equipment deal for former world No.1

Jason Day has revealed that he’s content to go it alone on the equipment front for the foreseeable future after confirming his split from TaylorMade.



The former world No.1 told The Australian that he will be playing a mixed bag of clubs when he makes his first start of 2021 at next week’s Farmers Insurance Open in Californian.

That bag will reportedly comprise a Ping driver, TaylorMade fairway woods, Mizuno irons, Artisan wedges and an Odyssey White Hot 2-ball putter – an eclectic mix that the 33-year-old hopes will breathe new life into his stuttering game.

• "It's not right" - Pro hits out at English ban

• Rory weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy

• Thomas 'upset' to be dropped by Ralph Lauren

“There‘s no contract in place right now,” said Day. “I’m pretty happy with how things are progressing. I’ve got an assortment of all different clubs in the bag.”

Between September 2015 and February 2017, Day spent a total of 51 weeks as the No.1 ranked golfer on the planet.

However, as the three-year anniversary of the most recent of his 12 PGA Tour wins approaches, he finds himself languishing just inside the world’s top-50.

Keen to rediscover his best form, he has enlisted the support of highly acclaimed coach Chris Como, who spent three years working with Tiger Woods.

• Tiger set for delayed start to season after surgery

• Bob MacIntyre has Ryder Cup 'in my sights'

“Chris has an unbelievable knowledge,” he added. “Obviously, working with Tiger, he knows what that took. Chris is the right fit.

“This is my 14th season on the PGA Tour. I know that a career is long but I'm trying to get back to where I should be, and I feel like that’s No.1 in the world. I’m doing everything I can.”

