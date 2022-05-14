search
Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

New course planned to attract major championships

By Jamie Hall05 May, 2022
Machrihanish New Course

Plans are in the works for a luxury hotel and golf course in a bid to attract major championships to rural Kintyre.

Led by Kintyre Development Company, proposals have been unveiled for a new venue at Machrihanish, yards from two of Scotland’s best-known links tracks.

Sources close to the development told bunkered.co.uk it is part of a bid to bring major championships to the area.

It is understood a 7,500 yard course would be built next to the existing Machrihanish Dunes course, and a public consultation into the prospect has already been held in accordance with Scottish Government rules on major applications.

The initial plans are understood to be awaiting approval from environmental agencies.

A formal application is now likely to be submitted to Argyll and Bute Council for consideration.

Separate plans have been lodged for a 75-room hotel and 50 holiday lodges, as well as a pro shop, driving range and clubhouse.

According to sources, the site is considered a prime opportunity to bring top tournaments to Kintyre due to its proximity to Cambeltown Airport and the existing reputation of Machrihanish.

However, even if planning permission is granted it would likely take several years before work on the venue is completed.

