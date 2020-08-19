New date announced for Scottish Open

The European Tour has today announced a new date for the 2020 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Originally scheduled for July 9-12, the tournament was moved in May to October 8-11. However, with the postponement of this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - which had been slated for October 1-4 - the Scottish Open has been brought forward by a week to fill that gap.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth has also been brought forward seven days, moving into the October slot vacated by the Scottish Open.

The two events follow the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Northern Ireland, which takes place from September 24-27.

It also establishes the second 'UK Swing' of the year on the European Tour following the current six-event run, which reaches its conclusion at The Belfry next week. It also continues the tour’s strategy of staging consecutive tournaments in geographical clusters wherever possible.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship will be subject to the European Tour’s health strategy based on respective government guidelines in Scotland and in England. Further updates on all aspects of the tournaments will be made in due course.

Bernd Wiesberger is expected to try to defend the title he won in dramatic fashion at The Renaissance last year. There is no further update on who may or may not be taking part.

