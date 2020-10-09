New dates confirmed for Scottish Golf Tourism Week

The organisers of the Scottish Golf Tourism Week have announced that the fifth edition of the popular annual event will be held in March 2021.



Originally scheduled to take place at the Fairmont St Andrews resort from November 5-11, the business-to-business showcase will now be staged at the same five-star venue from March 30 to April 1.

In a statement organisers said that the decision to postpone had been taken following consultation with international tour operators, who were faced with little prospect of being able to travel to Scotland in view of current restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Scottish Golf Tourism Week has grown in scale and popularity since its launch in 2016,” said Tom Lovering, Commercial Director at PSP Media Group, which organises the event.



• "It's orgasmic" - Norman shares love of Scots course

• DeChambeau outlines his Augusta game plan

“While the events of this year are a setback to the aim of helping Scotland to break the £300m mark for golf tourism by the end of 2020, the timing of SGTW’s return next year takes on even greater significance and importance to aid businesses planning to regain international tourism revenues in 2021.”

Since that inaugural event in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week has more than doubled in size. It now puts more than 100 Scottish golf businesses directly in front of over 100 international tour operators, creating 4,000 face-to-face meetings.



Listen!

GREG NORMAN ON RORY, BRYSON, DJ AND MORE!

These conversations help to forge lasting relationships that, in turn, are driving more international visitors to Scotland each year, reinforcing the country’s status as the world’s premier golf destination.

The core objective of this year’s event was to reinvigorate the tourism industry for golf in Scotland by bringing together businesses to outline a clear path for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



• Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

• Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

While the postponement and ongoing disruption is a short-term blow, Lovering added that he hopes the timing of the new dates will hopefully provide a welcome boost for industry stakeholders aiming to reclaiming lost ground in 2021.

“We will continue to monitor developments aligned to COVID-19 in the hope we can host the event in March as originally planned but we will also be exploring every opportunity in the meantime to develop contingencies for the SGTW event format to make it accessible to all.

“These are uncertain times but we look forward to being able to provide that platform again early next year.”

For more information about the Scottish Golf Tourism Week, click here.