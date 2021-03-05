search
HomeGolf NewsNew detail emerges following Tiger Woods car crash

Golf News

New detail emerges following Tiger Woods car crash

By Michael McEwan05 March, 2021
Court documents filed in California have shed new light on Tiger Woods' near-fatal car accident last week. 

As reported by ESPN, it has emerged that the first person on the scene of the accident - which close to Los Angeles around 7am on February 23 - told officers that Woods was unconscious when he found him. 

In a written affidavit, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Johann Schloegl wrote that the unnamed individual, who is reported to live near the crash site in Rolling Hills Estates, heard the accident and walked to the scene. 

He reportedly told officers that the 15-time major champion would not respond to his questions. 

This is the first time that there has been any official suggestion that Woods was unconscious following the accident. The first responder to arrive on the scene, Deputy Carlos Gonzalez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, had previously reported that Woods was conscious when he got there and that he had been able to answer basic questions, such as his name. 

Earlier this week, it emerged that Woods had no memory of either the crash or driving on the morning of the accident. A search warrant to recover 'black box' data from the former world No.1's vehicle has also been executed as authorities attempt to get a better understanding of why and how the crash happened. 

Woods required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after the accident.

The 45-year-old had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by emergency services after his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

Deputy Gonzalez added that he had been lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.

An update from Woods' camp on a week ago revealed that he had been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery. The man himself tweeted on Sunday to show his appreciation for fellow tour players wearing his traditional 'red and black' Sunday outfit across the world's main tours. 

