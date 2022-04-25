"New era” as Women’s Scottish Open welcomes fans back

Tickets are set to go on sale for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, with fans allowed access for the first time in three years.

Not since 2019 have spectators been allowed, with the 2020 and 2021 editions played without crowds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will take place at Dundonald Links from July 28-31, where 144 of the world’s best golfers will go head to head.

Trust Golf, a successful enterprise based in Thailand, has extended its title sponsorship for a further four years, while former champion Catriona Matthew has been named as tournament ambassador.

“I am delighted to able to take on this ambassador role for what has been one of my favourite events to play throughout my career,” the two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain said.

“I am so impressed by all the enhancements that Dundonald Links have implemented as well as by the plans Trust Golf, Visit Scotland and IMG have for the future and I am very excited that I will be a part of it.”

Prin Singhanart, Trust Golf’s founder, described the extension of the firm’s sponsorship as a “new era” for the Women’s Scottish Open.

“We are very happy to be announcing that we will be able to welcome spectators to enjoy the event as we look to enhance and grow this historic event to sit alongside the best tournaments on the schedule,” he added.

“We recently announced an increase in the prize fund to $2 million and we will continue to look to raise the bar in this area as we aim to grow the game and create the best opportunities for female golfers.”

The event is one of a number of high-profile golf tournaments being held in Scotland this summer.

The men’s Scottish Open will once more be held at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, the Women’s British Open takes place at Muirfield and the 150th Open Championship is to be played at the Old Course in St Andrews.

“We have a fantastic summer of world-class golf ahead of us in Scotland, with five weeks of some of the best events of the year taking place on our shores through July and August,” said Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland.

“The 2020 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open marked our first event back after covid stopped play earlier that year and welcoming back spectators at this year’s tournament is yet another important landmark in Scotland’s continued recovery from the pandemic.

“As recent data showed, female golf participation in Scotland is on the up and this is an event that we will continue to focus on with the goal of inspiring our next generation of golfers.”

Tickets for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open go on sale on May 3.