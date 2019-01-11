search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNew European Ryder Cup captain unveiled

Golf News

New European Ryder Cup captain unveiled

By Michael McEwan08 January, 2019
Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup Team Europe Whistling Straits European Tour Thomas Bjorn Steve Stricker
Ryder Cup Tophy

It’s official: Padraig Harrington is the new European Ryder Cup captain.

Harrington, 47, succeeds Thomas Bjorn who masterminded last year’s victory at Le Golf National in Paris.

He also becomes the third Irishman to skipper the side in the last three matches, following Paul McGinley in 2014 and Darren Clarke in 2016.

• IN PICS - Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup career

Harrington’s appointment for the match at Whistling Straits was widely expected, particularly after Lee Westwood – believed to be his main rival for the role – withdrew himself from consideration in October, preferring instead to throw his hat in the ring for the 2022 match in Italy.

• Ian Poulter trolls the USA over Ryder Cup defeat

"I'm thrilled," said the new skipper. "It's not something I went into lightly. You could look at this as being a natural progression - from player, to vice-captain, to captain - but it's not something I take on without a certain amount of trepidation.

"I've done a lot in my own career but taking on the Ryder Cup captaincy is a different level.

Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup

"But I'm excited and hope I can do a good job. We've had some great captains over the last number of years and I've learned from all of them. I've probably learned more from being a vice-captain than I did as a player because you definitely see a lot more.

• WATCH - Pro TOPS drive during PGA Tour event

"So, it's daunting because you want to do a good job. Thomas [Bjorn] did a great job and left it in a great place but I'm looking forward to it. I will try my best to pull it all together and hopefully I will."

Three-time major champion Harrington made his Ryder Cup debut at Brookline in 1999 and went on to play in the next five consecutive editions, collecting 10.5 points from his 25 matches.

• Amateur star under investigation by USGA

Arguably his most memorable moment came when he and Colin Montgomerie teamed-up to take down Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the opening match of the 2004 contest at Oakland Hills.

Harrington’s opposite number is still to be confirmed but it is widely expected that Wisconsinite Steve Stricker will be given the nod to lead the USA in his home state.

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2020

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Golf News

WATCH - Celtic captain Scott Brown nails drive in Dubai
How this Scottish club TREBLED its junior membership last year
Golfers salute retiring tennis great Andy Murray
Top new bag for Scottish caddie Connelly
Jason Dufner signs extremely weird new sponsorship deal

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow