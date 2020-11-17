search
New figures show golf is booming in this part of Scotland

Golf News

New figures show golf is booming in this part of Scotland

By Michael McEwan17 November, 2020
Golf South Ayrshire COVID-19 lockdown Amateur Golf grassroots golf Golf Clubs golf courses Scottish news Golf In Scotland
Belleisle

South Ayrshire Council has reported a massive increase in golf participation across its courses since the sport was allowed to resume from the spring COVID lockdown on May 29.

Research undertaken by Golf South Ayrshire has shown a year-on-year 43% increase in registered users, contributing to a staggering 90,000 member rounds - an increase of 23,000 on 2019.

Impressively, despite the removal of reserved times for visitors, there has also been an increase of nearly 9,500 non-member rounds compared to the same period last year.

• Club donates remaining funds as it closes

• WATCH - Carly Booth stars in Paddy Power ad

All of this has been done against a challenging and changing backdrop. The intervals between tee times has been increased, whilst an updated online booking system has been introduced to help reduce physical contact and improve course usage.

Golf South Ayrshire operates eight courses throughout the region: Belleisle, Seafield, Dalmilling and Maybole, as well as Girvan and a trio of courses at Troon Links.

Listen!

WHAT RORY McILROY NEEDS TO DO TO WIN THE MASTERS

Welcoming the news, Councillor Siobhian Brown, the Economy and Culture Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council, said: “The number of people playing golf on our courses is fantastic. Golf is one of the few sports where players can remain physically distanced, and it’s a great way to maintain physical activity.

• Golf greats salute Masters champ Johnson

• 'Dizzy' DeChambeau vows to come back stronger

“We would like to thank all of our members for their patience in the face of increasing demand. We realise that a small number may not be able to get their preferred tee times at the moment, so we are continuing to review and manage availability.”

She added: “The team at Golf South Ayrshire has done an amazing job to make sure that everyone is kept safe, and that golfers can continue to do what they love. Golf has always been an important part of the local economy, and it plays a crucial role in ensuring South Ayrshire is an even better place to live. I’m sure we can continue to grow the game in years to come.”

Click here to find out more.

