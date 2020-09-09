search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNew generation command green fee market

Golf News

New generation command green fee market

By Ryan Crombie07 September, 2020
UK Golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf green fees Golf News
Amateurgolfersyoung

New data has revealed there has been a shift in golf demographics in the UK this year, with younger golfers becoming the dominant customers utilising green fees for the first time.

According to a report published on The Golf Business by The Revenue Club, a surge in new golfers, particular younger players, have taken up the sport this year following the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the data, previously the age group most likely to buy a green fee at a golf club was 65-plus. However, in June 2020 the age category most likely to pay-and-play at a golf club was people aged 24 to 34.

• Is this the worst shot Rory has ever hit?

• Scotland to stage new European Tour event

This age range made up 28 percent of all buyers of green fees. The 18 to 24 age range also made up 15 percent of all green fee purchases in June.

Furthermore, the average price of a green fee at a UK golf club rose by nearly £5 to £24.73 during May to August.

This is the biggest rise ever over a period of one season and reflects both the huge demand there has been to play golf and the need for golf venues to bring in extra revenue to make up for lockdown shortfalls.

The figures, from online sales at 140 private members’ and proprietary clubs, also show that the majority of golf clubs clawed back the deficit they made during the forced closure of their courses within six weeks of reopening.

“It is worth noting that a higher proportion of June’s visitor sales were at an off-peak time due to the majority of peak times being taken by members, which makes the rate increases even more significant,” said a spokesman for The Revenue Club.

• Former Open Champ tests positive for COVID-19

• FIRST PICS! New Titleist TSi2 and TSi3 drivers surface

“The challenge for UK clubs is to maintain these higher prices in order to make the future of the industry much more sustainable.”

“The key focus for the industry is now to retain these new and lapsed golfers that have been playing. Data collection will be key in order to continue to engage with them through targeted and cost effective marketing, and to ensure they become part of a new customer base that helps to secure the future of the game.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - UK Golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie for real at US Open
Injured Brooks Koepka OUT of US Open
2020 US Open - The field as it stands
Charley Hull OUT of ANA Inspiration after positive COVID test
Scots club embraces community spirit with state-of-the-art facility

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow