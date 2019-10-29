New Glasgow indoor golf centre opens its doors

The David Blair Golf Studio recently opened its doors to the public and we went along to speak with its owner and PGA Professional, David Blair, to find out what this new facility has to offer.

Located on Helen Street in the Ibrox area of Glasgow, this new facility is home to three state-of-the-art simulator bays that offer you the chance to dial in your numbers and work on your game using the driving range feature.

Alternatively, you can choose from a large selection of courses around the world, including St Andrews and Pebble Beach, to play on by yourself or as a group.

Also on offer at the Studio are lessons with David using his personal ‘Swingbuild’ coaching method, which is designed to give you the core fundamental movements of good ball striking.



Each bay is also equipped with two high-speed cameras that David will use when giving lessons or you can use to analyse your own swing.

“We wanted to open a facility that would give golfers the best possible chance of improving their game by making use of the latest simulator technology, while also providing them with the perfect place to come down as a fourball and enjoy playing a round of golf on some of the world’s best courses,” explained David,

He added: “From my years of experience and coaching using my Swingbuild teaching system I know that anyone that comes through that door for a lesson with me will gain a better understanding of the golf swing and see improvements out on the course.”

A one hour lesson with David is priced at £35, one hour on the simulator at £20 and a half hour using the simulator at £10.



David continued, “having this facility in such a central location in Glasgow, especially now that the weather has taken a turn for the worse, will allow so many golfers in the area to continue practising and playing golf when the weather is miserable. We feel we offer a great experience that any golfer can enjoy at affordable prices.”

More info on this new facility can be found at davidblairgolf.com