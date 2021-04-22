search
New golf film in production starring multiple Oscar winner

Golf News

New golf film in production starring multiple Oscar winner

By Michael McEwan15 April, 2021
Golf Film

A new golf movie is in the pipeline – and producers have signed up one of Hollywood’s biggest names to star in it.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Renée Zellwegger has joined the cast of new comedy ‘The Back Nine’.

The film, which is being produced by Sex and the City director Michael Patrick King, will centre around Zellwegger’s character Casey Jones, a talented golfer who gives up her dreams of playing on tour so that her fellow pro husband can pursue his own.

• OPINION: The unpayable debt golf owes Lee Elder

• Pro predicts "stunted" season for Legends Tour

However, when their 25-year marriage collapses and the couple’s son leaves for college, Jones decides to give her golf career another shot.

As well as directing, King co-wrote the movie with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith and, according to reports, he’s thrilled to have Zellwegger onboard.

“Jhoni and Krista and I are very excited to have the amazing Renee Zellweger do our movie 'The Back Nine',” he said

“A stunning actress with incredible range, she can make you laugh and cry and has a great golf swing. What more could anyone want?”

• Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown

• MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut

Zellwegger brings some serious acting chops to the role. She won the Oscar for Best Actress last year for her lead role in ‘Judy’, a biopic of Judy Garland. Back in 2004, she won the Best Supporting Actress gong for ‘Cold Mountain’.

Beyond the announcement of Zellwegger, there are few details to be had on ‘The Back Nine’, including a projected date for the film to hit cinemas.

