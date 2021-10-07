"Golf's Greatest Holes", a new golf show hosted by former Ryder Cup captain Paul

McGinley and broadcaster Chris Hollins, is set to premiere on Sky Sports next week.



The six-part series, which debuts on October 11 at 7.30pm, will feature some of the finest golf holes in the world, with the first episodes focused on Paul McGinley’s native Ireland and nearby Northern Ireland.

During filming earlier this year, Paul and Chris travelled the length and breadth of the Emerald Isle playing iconic courses such as Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Adare Manor, Lahinch and Rosapenna.



With the help of drone cameras and unique access to courses earlier this year, they captured spectacular images of Irish golf holes that have hosted major championships and Ryder Cups as well as those that present a challenge to the everyday golfer. These will all be included across the six shows that make up the first series.

More than 20 broadcasters around the world have committed to screening the series from this Autumn, with at least four broadcasts each year. Other destinations planned for future episodes include the USA, the Caribbean, Australia and parts of Continental Europe.

“I’m so pleased Chris and I had a chat about this idea a few years agobecause I got to go back to some of the courses on the island of Ireland that are very special to me,” said McGinley, who runs his own course design company and won the World Cup of Golf for Ireland with Padraig Harrington in 1997, before making his name as a winning player and captain for Europe in The Ryder Cup.



“I also occasionally got to visit some places I had always wanted to play and boy, were they incredible! We had a lot of fun making the series and we hope that viewers around the world enjoy it too."



Hollins, a former BBC Breakfast sports correspondent, Strictly Come Dancing winner and keen golfer off seven, added: “Paul talked about the amazing places he’s played over the years, his favourite holes and what makes the ‘greatest holes’. Fast forward two years and we’ve now filmed 29 of them on the island of Ireland.

“The show delves into why certain holes are so special to Paul. Some are for golfing reasons, such as the challenge, the risk and the reward, and others for the way they make him feel due to the views and the memories. We have an incredible blend of spectacular holes. I also play a few to make sure we see every angle of the hole.”

To find out more, visit the show’s website: golfsgreatestholes.com