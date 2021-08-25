search
Golf News

New indoor facility boasts a first for Scotland

By Ryan Crombie19 August, 2021
cc golf indoor golf golf simulator golfzon simulators Scottish news
Put simply. CC Golf is the one-stop shop for all your golf needs.

CC Golf, a state-of-the-art indoor facility in Glasgow, is looking forward to welcoming golfers after recently opening its doors for the first time.

Located within Morris Park, just off junction 1A of the M74, the facility is the first in Scotland to boast GolfZon simulators, voted Golf Digest’s Best Premium Golf Simulator in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

This is a golf simulator centre with a difference, aiming to cater for every type of golfer with its advanced technology.

“We wanted to create a facility that would welcome everyone with open arms,” said Stuart Crawley, the co-owner, alongside Alan Cupples, at CC Golf

“From the avid player who is looking to come and learn more about their game and swing using the simulators’ analytical tools, to the recreational golfer who wants to come and experience the 200+ golf courses we have on offer, and even beginners who are perhaps still a little too nervous to try their hand on a real course.”

Lessons will also be on offer at CC Golf through its resident PGA pro, while the well-stocked golf store will boast a comprehensive selection of both the latest gear and quality used clubs.

Another big appeal of heading to CC Golf and using its simulators is the ability to take part in daily online tournaments. With over 3.2 million members and 34,000 simulators around the globe, you can get into the competitive spirit and pit yourself against golfers from around the globe.

“GolfZon’s technology is second-to-none and that is why we wanted to become the first location within Scotland to install it,” added Crawley. “The overall experience is better than anything else we have seen. It’s easy-to-use, intuitive and offers something for everyone. Plus, with GolfZon’s Moving Swing Plate, we firmly believe there is nowhere else in Scotland that offers as authentic a golfing experience as we do.”

To find out more, log-on to ccgolf.co.uk.

