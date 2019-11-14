New membership finance solution launched for UK golf clubs

A new membership finance solution has been launched by BRS GOLF, which the tee time booking giants claim will “revolutionise golf club membership payments for both clubs and golfers”.



BRS GOLF, the leading provider of online tee time booking systems to golf clubs throughout UK, Ireland and the US, has partnered with V12 Retail Finance, the UK’s No.1 supplier of online finance through retailers, in a unique partnership aimed at growing the game and making it more accessible.

By integrating their software, the companies now allow clubs to offer golfers the ability to apply for membership finance online, directly through the BRS GOLF members booking website or mobile app. Golfers can apply to cover multiple memberships and other club or union fees.

This will give BRS GOLF’s course partners will have the ability to offer their golfers an affordable and flexible way to pay for their annual golf membership.



This will also help clubs improve cash flow from their membership subscriptions, as funds will be remitted within 24 hours of the golfer successfully applying with V12 Retail Finance.



It also reduces the administration efforts required to manage annual memberships, in particular running their own onerous direct debits schemes or reconciling non-integrated third-party finance providers.

Above all, it is expected to enable golf clubs to retain and boost their membership numbers, particularly among younger golfers who are aligned with the subscription-based economy, that this technology solution enables.

BRS GOLF is offering the membership finance integration for free to any clubs using their new members booking website.



Brian Smith, co-founder of BRS GOLF and general manager of GOLFNOW International, said: “I am proud to launch this innovative new partnership with V12 Retail Finance, who have an enviable reputation as a leader in the online finance space.



“One of our core company goals is to grow the game of golf. I believe, through enabling our golf club partners to offer their golf members the flexibility to pay for their memberships monthly, we will help achieve this goal, especially among young people and families.”



Andrew Phillips, Sales Director of V12 Retail Finance, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with BRS GOLF to help them grow the game of golf. We believe that giving golf club members the freedom to purchase how, when and where they want with V12 Retail Finance will improve the overall customer experience and help grow the relationship between member and club.

“We look forward to working with BRS GOLF to develop this partnership, and to continue to grow the payment options for golf clubs and their members.”