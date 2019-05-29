New mum hoping to make impression at Ladies Scottish Open

Pamela Pretswell Asher is back after 20 months out and says she’s excited to get her competitive juices flowing in her home Open.



The new mum said the last six months with her daughter have been fun – but realise the challenge of getting back to her best is going to be tough.

“It feels good to be back in the golfing fold,” said Asher. “The last six months with my daughter Kristy have been amazing but it feels exciting to be back in familiar territory.”

“I watched last year’s event on the TV and it was scary to see just how good some of the play was. It definitely motivated me to get my game back in shape to compete this year.



“I am looking forward to competing against the best players in Scotland and some of the best in the world.”

European Solheim Cup Captain Catriona Matthew will lead the home challenge in the event from 8-11 August at the Renaissance Club.

The £1.2million showcase is the last tournament for Solheim Cup qualifying for the European team, with the final 12 players set to be named the day after the final round.

The Renaissance Club is hosting the event for the first time. It will also host the male equivalent on July 11-14.

The Ladies Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour for the third year running and Matthew, who lives in nearby North Berwick, will be hoping to add to her two ‘home’ wins.

The Solheim Cup Captain will also be keeping a close eye on potential selections for her team to take on the United States at Gleneagles in September.



The tournament will see a 156-player field, with reigning Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall heading the British challenge.

Other star names include defending champion and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn, and current world number one Jin-Young Ko.

