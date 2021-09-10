New Netflix show to go behind the scenes of the PGA Tour

A brand new Netflix show is in development that will take viewers behind the scenes of the PGA Tour.



According to a GOLF.com report, the new documentary series will focus on several of the world's biggest golfers as they play on the game's most lucrative circuit during the upcoming 2021-22 season.



It is as yet unclear which golfers will be featured but Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ and Ian Poulter are amongst those believed to have declared an interest in being involved.



The series is being developed by long-time Netflix collaborator Vox Media in tandem with Box to Box Films, the media company behind Netflix’s Formula 1 show "Drive to Survive".

It is understood that the coverage will show players in a variety of environments: at tournaments, at home and everywhere in between.

It is thought that it could air as early as late 2022.



Sports documentary series have become hugely popular on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other subscription-based platforms in recent years.



It's not hard to see the appeal, at least from the PGA Tour's standpoint. Formula 1’s TV audience in the United States has jumped dramatically since the first season of “Drive To Survive” was released in 2019.



According to ESPN, its average viewers per race has risen to about 928,000 so far in 2021 from about 547,000 in 2018. Speaking to the New York Times in July, Zak Brown, the chief executive of McLaren Racing, said: “I think it’s got to be the single most important impact for Formula 1 in North America.

"Almost every comment you get from someone out of the US, they reference "Drive To Survive".

“People are going from "I’ve never watched a Formula 1 race in my life" to "I’ll never miss a Formula 1 race again"."