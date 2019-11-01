search
New owner pledges to put Scots club "back on the map"

Golf News

New owner pledges to put Scots club "back on the map"

By Michael McEwan01 November, 2019
Polmont Golf Club Golf In Scotland Steve Matthews Ordhead Limited Closures Golf Clubs
Polmont Golf

The new owner of Polmont GC has predicted a bright future for the club after completing his purchase of the club.

Local businessman Steve Matthews, the owner of Ordhead Limited, stepped in to save the club at the eleventh hour last month after it was going out of business

His rescue package was unanimously approved by members at a swiftly-convened extraordinary general meeting, with the sale subsequently completed earlier this week. 

All staff have been retained and all suppliers to the club are being looked after. 





Matthews, whose main business interests are through his Caledonian Plant company in Fife, said he sees "huge potential" in Polmont

"It has for long been a local community cornerstone and it will be again with the right investment and a fair wind," he said.

"I was amazed at the huge number of comments on Facebook when the first announcement was made. There clearly is a lot of local ‘heritage’ and affection in the community. We just need to make it happen.



"There’s so much to do, and we need to get our priorities right, but I really believe we will put the club back on the map."

Polmont, situated between Falkirk and Linlithgow, dates back 118 years. 

News of its rescue comes towards the end of what has been a difficult year for many clubs in the home of golf. 

At the end of September, it was announced that Letham Grange in Angus was to be dissolved, following Mount Ellen in Glasgow and Camperdown in Dundee in going to the wall.

Meanwhile, the six council-run courses in Glasgow face an uncertain future, with a decision on whether or not they will continue to operate expected some time this month.

Earlier today, we reported on the latest KPMG Golf Participation Survey for Europe that shows the number of registered golfers in Scotland has fallen by over 7,500 in just 12 months.

