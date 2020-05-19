search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNew PGA Tour video game cover star CONFIRMED!

Golf News

New PGA Tour video game cover star CONFIRMED!

By bunkered.co.uk14 May, 2020
PGA TOUR 2K21 Video Games Justin Thomas PGA Tour Fun stuff Tiger Woods
Exyqbxl Ws Ae0F Dz 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

Gers, rejoice! Justin Thomas has been confirmed as the first-ever cover star of the new PGA TOUR 2K video game franchise.

The former world No.1 and major champion was announced today as the feature pro for the eagerly anticipated game.   

He is one of 12 players and 15 licensed courses who will appear in PGA TOUR 2K21 which will be available from August 21 on PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

• Fears six Scottish munis could close "within weeks"

• COVID refunds could cause closure of top club

“Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honor,” said Thomas. “I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.”

• People playing football on Musselburgh Links

Details of the other 11 players and the courses that will feature in the game have yet to be revealed but judging by the latest trailer, which was released on social media today, it looks as though you can expect to play the likes of Riviera, TPC Sawgrass, East Lake and TPC San Antonio.

• Change made to plans to re-open English courses

There’s no word yet as to whether or not Augusta National will feature, or indeed Tiger Woods, who was the feature pro for a previous PGA TOUR video game franchise, made by Electronic Arts, between 1998 and 2014.  

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA TOUR 2K21

Related Articles - Video Games

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Fun stuff

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Inside Greg Norman's $40 MILLION American ranch
The best golf courses designed by Seve Ballesteros
Meghan MacLaren backs Reid over Driving Relief equality criticism
Greenkeeper slams "mindless" vandalism of top course
Seve's Majors - 1983 Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow