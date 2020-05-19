New PGA Tour video game cover star CONFIRMED!

Gers, rejoice! Justin Thomas has been confirmed as the first-ever cover star of the new PGA TOUR 2K video game franchise.



The former world No.1 and major champion was announced today as the feature pro for the eagerly anticipated game.

He is one of 12 players and 15 licensed courses who will appear in PGA TOUR 2K21 which will be available from August 21 on PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

“Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honor,” said Thomas. “I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.”

Check it out! I’m the official face of #PGATOUR2K21. Follow @PGATOUR2K ASAP to get info before everyone else does. pic.twitter.com/Dao4o3V1CE — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 14, 2020

Details of the other 11 players and the courses that will feature in the game have yet to be revealed but judging by the latest trailer, which was released on social media today, it looks as though you can expect to play the likes of Riviera, TPC Sawgrass, East Lake and TPC San Antonio.

Grab your clubs and flex on the pros in PGA Tour 2K21, coming Aug 21 to PS4. pic.twitter.com/r9x7OZ4Gmr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 14, 2020

There’s no word yet as to whether or not Augusta National will feature, or indeed Tiger Woods, who was the feature pro for a previous PGA TOUR video game franchise, made by Electronic Arts, between 1998 and 2014.