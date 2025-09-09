Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

New images have shown the full scale of a remarkable £20 million transformation of a prestigious UK golf course.

Basingstoke Golf Club, in the south of England, moved to a new site in 2021 and unveiled ‘Project 24’ as plans to redesign and construct a new, modern course were brought to life.

The first members trod on the new layout in June 2024, while the par-72 course will be officially inaugurated in May 2026 – and pictures from golf photographer James Hogg have painted it in a stunning new light.

The ambitious project also includes a new clubhouse at the Dummer venue, as well as reimagined branding.

“We are delighted with James’ new images, which we really feel do justice to both the natural beauty of the course and the high standards our greenkeeping team maintain it to,” said David Green, general manager at Basingstoke Golf Club.

“These images capture exactly why we are so proud of the course and are a fantastic advertisement for the golfing experience on offer here at Basingstoke Golf Club.

Hogg added: “It was a pleasure to photograph the new course at Basingstoke and what a fantastic experience, especially during golden hour.

“The vibrant colours, the beautiful contrasts between the fescue and the greens, and the stunning bunker design all highlight just how special this renovation is.

“The clubhouse beautifully combines modern style with the natural surroundings, showing that no detail has been overlooked. I’m eager to return and experience the brand-new, state-of-the-art driving range once complete.”

Basingstoke’s downland layout – on the former site of Dummer Golf Club – is set to be one of the most anticipated designs in the southeast, with state-of-the-art facilities, including a new driving range and practice areas, complementing the course.

You can view some of the images below (Credit: James Hogg)…