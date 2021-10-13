search
HomeGolf NewsNew pics show Tiger Woods back on the golf course

Golf News

New pics show Tiger Woods back on the golf course

By Michael McEwan10 October, 2021
Tiger fans, start your engines.

The 15-time major champion has been spotted on a golf course for the first time since his horror car crash in February.

Granted, Woods wasn’t actually playing golf, nor is there any footage of him hitting shots. Rather, he was snapped watching his son, Charlie, participating in a junior event.

The 45-year-old is dressed in golf clothes and, encouragingly, appears to be standing unaided and putting weight on his legs

Woods’ right leg, which suffered severe fractures in both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones in the accident, is covered with a sleeve but doesn’t appear to be in a cast any longer.

In other pictures, Woods is seen watching Charlie putt and talking to Justin Thomas’ dad and coach, Mike Thomas.

The 2019 Masters champion also appears to be rocking a quite substantial goatee.

The photos are likely to accelerate excitement at the prospect of Woods returning to the tour following his single-vehicle car crash near Los Angeles on February 23.

Woods was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, when his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

He had to be pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department subsequently revealed that he was driving between 84mph and 87mph on a 45mph stretch of road at the time of the early-morning accident.

It was also revealed that Woods hit a tree at 75mph.

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash.

In July, Rickie Fowler provided an update on Woods’ recovery.

“I know he's been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day,” said Fowler. “I know as kind of stubborn as he is and being as big of a kind of golf nerd as all of us are, he's putting the work in.

“I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in.”

