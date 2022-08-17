search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNew report reveals true state of UK golf participation

Golf News

New report reveals true state of UK golf participation

By Jamie Hall17 August, 2022
Sports Marketing Surveys Inc Golf participation amateur news UK
Golf Balls

Golf participation in the UK remains among the highest it has been for several years, a new study has revealed.

The quarterly report by Sports Marketing Surveys showed the number of rounds played across the country between April and June was almost 20% higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

It marks a 9% fall from the same period last year, but that has been attributed, at least in part, to a further easing of Covid restrictions and less working from home.

• PING Scottish Open Series set for finale

• PGA Tour star rips Bubba Watson over LIV 

The first quarter of this year was so strong for golf that despite that, rounds for the first six months of 2022 are up 24% year-on-year.

With the exception of 2021, April and May’s rounds were the highest in the last five years.

SMS says the figures indicate new golfers who were drawn to the game during the pandemic remain engaged.

"We do expect growth against 2021 to continue to slow in the second half of the year," said Richard Payne, director of SMS.

• Patrick Reed sues Chamblee and Golf Channel

• Tiger Woods meets tour stars over LIV threat

"Q2 2021 was an exceptional time, with the release from lockdown but still widespread working from home. We also expect the cost of living crisis to have an effect on leisure spend, in golf and other sports.

"This is likely to affect visitor rounds and equipment sales first, with many having already paid memberships for the rest of 2022, but there will undoubtedly be pressure on renewals in the coming months.

"So, whether rounds played can remain above 2019 is, in our view, one of the key metrics to look out for over the next six months and into 2023."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sports Marketing Surveys Inc

Related Articles - Golf participation

Related Articles - amateur news

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REVEALED: What stars need to do in return for LIV Golf cash
Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf’s PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit
Greg Norman: World ranking “severely compromised” without LIV
Rory McIlroy: Tour stars "in agreement" after Tiger Woods meeting
Will Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow