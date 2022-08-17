New report reveals true state of UK golf participation

Golf participation in the UK remains among the highest it has been for several years, a new study has revealed.

The quarterly report by Sports Marketing Surveys showed the number of rounds played across the country between April and June was almost 20% higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

It marks a 9% fall from the same period last year, but that has been attributed, at least in part, to a further easing of Covid restrictions and less working from home.

• PING Scottish Open Series set for finale



• PGA Tour star rips Bubba Watson over LIV



The first quarter of this year was so strong for golf that despite that, rounds for the first six months of 2022 are up 24% year-on-year.

With the exception of 2021, April and May’s rounds were the highest in the last five years.

SMS says the figures indicate new golfers who were drawn to the game during the pandemic remain engaged.

"We do expect growth against 2021 to continue to slow in the second half of the year," said Richard Payne, director of SMS.

• Patrick Reed sues Chamblee and Golf Channel



• Tiger Woods meets tour stars over LIV threat



"Q2 2021 was an exceptional time, with the release from lockdown but still widespread working from home. We also expect the cost of living crisis to have an effect on leisure spend, in golf and other sports.

"This is likely to affect visitor rounds and equipment sales first, with many having already paid memberships for the rest of 2022, but there will undoubtedly be pressure on renewals in the coming months.

"So, whether rounds played can remain above 2019 is, in our view, one of the key metrics to look out for over the next six months and into 2023."