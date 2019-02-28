search
New Scottish course development inching closer

Golf News

New Scottish course development inching closer

By Michael McEwan25 February, 2019
Work could soon begin on a long awaited Angus golf resort after an American investment stumped up the cash to fund it.

The Forbes of Kingennie development – to include a championship course designed by former Open champion Darren Clarke, below – was first approved back in 2010.

It has been mired in hold-ups and red tape ever since as its owner, Mike Forbes, tried to secure the right investment partner.

Two bids from China were rejected whilst the Kohler Group, which owns the Old Course Hotel, is also thought to have considered investing.

However, according to a report in The Courier, funding from New York-based First Capital Real Estate has now been signed off on, allowing the project to move forward.

Darren Clarke

“This has left us in the situation where we are now applying to vary conditions on consent to allow for an extension of time so that the purchasers can satisfy the conditions and progress towards commencement of development,” Forbes told The Courier.

It is expected that, when complete, the resort could create more than 130 full-time jobs and generate as much as £16m in direct annual tourism expenditure to the local economy.

