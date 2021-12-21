search
New Scottish golf and tennis centre finally APPROVED

Golf News

New Scottish golf and tennis centre finally APPROVED

By Michael McEwan21 December, 2021
Park of Keir Golf In Scotland
Park Of Keir Development

Plans for a brand new golf and tennis centre in the heart of Scotland have finally been given the green light.

The Park of Keir development, located between Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, has been approved by Scottish government ministers, six years after the initial proposals were originally rejected by local councillors.

Championed by tennis coach Judy Murray, the mother of Grand Slam champions Andy and Jamie Murray, the new facility will include housing, a golf and tennis centre, and a museum dedicated to Andy's achievements. 

The golf provision will include a six-hole par-3 course primarily aimed at juniors and beginners, which will be available on a 'pay and play' basis. There will also be a short game practice area, a Himlaya putting green and indoor facilities.

• Bryson addresses steroid "rumours" in new video

• Poulter hits out at Sports Personality of the Year

A government spokesperson said: “Scottish Ministers conclude that the Park of Keir development is of regional and national significance for Scottish sport.

“The proposed tennis and golf centre in particular would make an important contribution to the aim of increasing participation in both sports while also providing facilities for the community.

Park-of-Keir-2.jpg#asset:1105661

“There will also be economic benefits, both to the local area and more widely.

“Scottish Ministers also conclude that the enabling housing development is required to cross fund the tennis and golf centre to ensure that the sports facilities are accessible to the general public with an affordable pay structure.”

• Tiger plays down prospect of tour return

• The case for golf being on the school curriculum

Judy Murray added: "We are thrilled that after a long and important planning process, we are being given the opportunity to create an exciting community sport and leisure facility near Dunblane.

“We passionately believe that what we will create will not only serve as a legacy to the achievements of Jamie and Andy but will be an important community asset that allows people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to enjoy for generations to come."

First announced in 2013, the golf and tennis centre at Park of Keir has been billed as the first of its kind in the UK and has garnered the support of the PGA as well as the Lawn Tennis Association. 

