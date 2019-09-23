New St Andrews beers launched

St Andrews Links and renowned local craft brewery, St Andrews Brewing Company, have teamed up to create two new bespoke beers celebrating the home of golf.



Drawing inspiration from the world’s most famous Links and one of its most iconic characters, the talented team at St Andrews Brewing Company have created a bespoke lager and scotch ale that will be served in the Auld Grey Toun.

Road Hole Lager and Tom Morris Scotch Ale, which are available in draught and cans, will be exclusively available to customers at St Andrews Links’ three clubhouses, Old Pavilion, Halfway House and within St Andrews Brewing Company bars in the town.



The expert team at St Andrews Brewing Company, which is located just over a mile from the world’s most famous Links, collaborated with colleagues at the Home of Golf to define the flavours and taste of the two beers.



St Andrews Links commercial director Danny Campbell said: "We are always working to improve the experience at the Home of Golf, so to work with the local and hugely renowned St Andrews Brewing Company is very exciting.



"Their enthusiasm for creating brilliant beers is infectious and their desire to collaborate and produce something unique for St Andrews Links really captured the imagination of staff across the Links.



“We are very proud of these beers and are sure they will capture the hearts and taste buds of golfers visiting our clubhouses or St Andrews Brewing Company. We look forward to working on more exciting initiatives in the future."

Philip Mackey, managing director of St Andrews Brewing Company, said: “We are passionate about sourcing the best local ingredients, produce and talent so we can deliver the best possible experience for anyone who tries our beers or visits one of our venues.



“To have the opportunity to work with the array of amazing assets and stories at St Andrews Links disposal, combined with our knowledge and passion for producing award winning beers has been hugely exciting. Even better was the chance to engage with team members from all parts of the Links Trust organisation to get their input into the development of the beers.



“Road Hole Lager is a fresh, crisp, light Helles style lager that we think is the perfect pint for quenching your thirst after a game of golf whilst the Tom Morris project was really about bringing back a popular style with a classic Scotch Ale recipe, which has a sweet malt flavour and hints of caramel too.

“We really hope golfers and visitors to St Andrews will enjoy Road Hole Lager and Tom Morris Ale as much as we do.”