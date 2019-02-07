New state-of-the-art HQ for St Andrews Links

St Andrews Links Trust has today unveiled plans to bring a range of head office functions and operational services under one roof with its new HQ at the Home of Golf.



The 1,200 sq-metre facility will provide St Andrews Links Trust with a two-storey building that, once completed, will serve as an office hub for more than 50 staff working across a range of different operational disciplines, including IT, HR, Food & Beverage, Finance, Technical Services, Tournaments, Golf and Commerce.

The building will provide Links Trust staff with open-plan offices, meeting spaces and dedicated areas for the training and development of more than 400 permanent and seasonal staff employed by the Trust at the Home of Golf.



Euan Loudon, Chief Executive St Andrews Links Trust, said: “This new office adjacent to the Balgove and Strathtyrum Courses isn't just about new desks and a new location.

“Bringing our people from four sites onto one provides us with the opportunity to change the way we work together and will enable us to deliver further enhancements for golfers and visitors to the area.

The new offices have been designed by award-winning Dundee architecture firm, Nicoll Russell Studios, with the building planned in an energy efficient, environmentally sensitive manner.

Preparatory work on the site started earlier this week as contractors demolished a former residential property that served as a starter’s hut for the Balgove Course and provided limited office and meeting space.

Work on the new building is expected to begin early this summer ahead of an estimated completion date of November 2020.

As well as creating new headquarters the project will also include:

• The creation of a new ‘Eden Gateway’, facilitating wayfinding, drop-off, cycle parking and seating;



• A new shared utilities and plant room services hub for the offices and the Eden Clubhouse;



• A new starter box for the Balgove Course;



• An additional, sensitively screened, 75 car parking spaces for the Eden car park, providing both increased provision for the new office facility and additional capacity for visitors coming to the Eden Clubhouse, Golf Academy and Eden-side courses.