In addition to a Green Jacket and an invitation to take part in the tournament for the rest of your days, a Masters champion also pockets a serious amount of money.

Last year, there was a total prize fund of $11,500,000 at the opening men’s major of the year, $2,070,000 of which went to the winner, Hideki Matsuyama.

Ahead of this year’s tournament, taking place at Augusta National next week, a new study has revealed which players have earned the most money per stroke in Masters history.



Bookmakers.com has analysed the results and earnings of every competitor from 1934 to 2021, adjusting the figures for inflation, and the results make for fascinating reading.

Will Zalatoris, who finished second on his debut last year, tops the standings, having made $4,608.75 per stroke.

He’s followed by, believe it or not, Len Mattiace. The two-time PGA Tour winner only played in The Masters three times, missing the cut twice and finishing second on the other occasion, to Mike Weir in 2003. He has $2,899.68 to show for his efforts.

When it comes to the Champions’ earnings per stroke, ranking only those who have won the Masters before, Jordan Spieth leads the way, having coined in $2,842.44 per stroke, around $300 more per shot than five-time champion Tiger Woods ($2,545.63).

Woods’ most lucrative week at Augusta, incidentally, came in 2019, where he earned $8,353 per shot.

The 15-time major champion also tops the non-adjusted Masters career money list. He has made $9,556,069 from his 27 Masters appearances.