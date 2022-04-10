search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNew study reveals highest earners per stroke in Masters history

Golf News

New study reveals highest earners per stroke in Masters history

By bunkered.co.uk01 April, 2022
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Tiger Woods Jordan Spieth will zalatoris
Masters Leaderboard

In addition to a Green Jacket and an invitation to take part in the tournament for the rest of your days, a Masters champion also pockets a serious amount of money.

Last year, there was a total prize fund of $11,500,000 at the opening men’s major of the year, $2,070,000 of which went to the winner, Hideki Matsuyama.

Ahead of this year’s tournament, taking place at Augusta National next week, a new study has revealed which players have earned the most money per stroke in Masters history.

• Why NOT to bet on Jon Rahm for The Masters...

• Crowd-funding campaign launched for new course

Bookmakers.com has analysed the results and earnings of every competitor from 1934 to 2021, adjusting the figures for inflation, and the results make for fascinating reading.

Will Zalatoris, who finished second on his debut last year, tops the standings, having made $4,608.75 per stroke.

He’s followed by, believe it or not, Len Mattiace. The two-time PGA Tour winner only played in The Masters three times, missing the cut twice and finishing second on the other occasion, to Mike Weir in 2003. He has $2,899.68 to show for his efforts. 

• Woods' ex coach expects Tiger at Masters

• SIGN UP FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF '22

When it comes to the Champions’ earnings per stroke, ranking only those who have won the Masters before, Jordan Spieth leads the way, having coined in $2,842.44 per stroke, around $300 more per shot than five-time champion Tiger Woods ($2,545.63).

Woods’ most lucrative week at Augusta, incidentally, came in 2019, where he earned $8,353 per shot.

The 15-time major champion also tops the non-adjusted Masters career money list. He has made $9,556,069 from his 27 Masters appearances.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - will zalatoris

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters 2022: Final round tee times in full
The Masters: Tiger Woods rues cold putter as challenge fades
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round
The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced
The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow