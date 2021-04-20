New study reveals PGA Tour's highest all-time earner per shot

Despite the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 PGA Tour season was officially the most financially rewarding year for its players to date.

New research conducted by William Hill has revealed that PGA Tour players earned an average of $1,578 per swing in 2020, with Masters champion Dustin Johnson earning a whopping $6,619 per shot during the course of the season.

Jon Rahm made $2,245 every time he swung the club, with Webb Simpson taking home $1,633 per shot.

• Work begins on Nicklaus' new Scottish course

• WATCH - Kim suffers brutal luck at RBC Heritage

A spokesperson for William Hill commented: “We know that the PGA Tour winnings are always substantial which got us thinking, how much do these golfers really earn every time they swing their club?

“This season in particular looks set to be really exciting and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top.”

The same study also found that, over the course of his career, Rory McIlroy is the top earner per swing of the club, estimated to have racked up a massive $1,920 of winnings with every stroke.

• Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown



• Scots pro launches new junior foundation



The four-time major winner has earned over $53 million in prize money, including the $32 million earned as a FedEx Cup bonus.

Without the FedEx Cup bonus, Tiger Woods earns the most per swing, bringing in $1,354 per shot.

Top earnings per swing, career total (including FedEx bonus)

Rory McIlroy - 1,920 ($ per stroke, including FedEx bonuses)

Tiger Woods - 1,675

Justin Thomas - 1,561

Dustin Johnson - 1,420

Xander Schauffele - 1,285

Jon Rahm - 1,273

Collin Morikawa - 1,160

Brooks Koepka - 1,111

Bryson DeChambeau – 883

Patrick Cantlay - 706