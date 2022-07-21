search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNew study reveals remarkable impact of iGolf scheme

Golf News

New study reveals remarkable impact of iGolf scheme

By Michael McEwan21 July, 2022
England Golf igolf WHS Amateur Golf grassroots golf Golf in England
England Golf Courses Re Opening

Roughly three out of four golf clubs in England have received a new member over the past year as a direct result of England Golf's pioneering iGolf scheme.

Launched 12 months ago, iGolf is a scheme that is designed to allow non-club members to obtain a handicap index administered by the World Handicap System (WHS). 

So-called ‘nomadic golfers’ can subscribe to the scheme via the England Golf website for a nominal fee and start inputting scores that will count towards their WHS index. They also receive personal liability insurance, the latest news and offers from England Golf partners, and access to education on golf rules and etiquette.

• Twitter reacts as Stenson loses captaincy

• Graeme McDowell slammed over NFT sale

Upon its launch in July 2021, England Golf officials stated their hope that the scheme would incentivise the country’s estimated 2.3million ‘independent’ golfers to play more, track their performance and be more competitive, creating a pathway to full golf club membership in the process.

Based upon findings shared today, and despite some initial scepticism from many observers, they've accomplished precisely that.

To date, more than 25,000 golfers have subscribed to the platform. Of those, approximately 1,440 subscribers have since switched from iGolfto full golf club membership. 

LISTEN - "The changing face of grassroots golf"

“This first year has been a fantastic success for the iGolf platform," said England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson. "Hitting our ambitious target of 25,000 subscribers in 12 months is a testament to the great work the whole team has put in and confirms our belief in engaging with the independent golfer community. 

"We’re really pleased to be providing an excellent service that is clearly in demand. 

In a recent survey conducted with iGolfers, 57% stated they have played or intend to play more golf since subscribing, with 60% admitting they are considering joining a club in the future. 

• Edinburgh Airport roasted after clubs left behind

Over three-quarters of subscribers (77%) are very likely or extremely likely to renew their iGolf subscription.

At a time when overall participation in the sport is increasing and the number of golf club members in England has grown to 737,000 – a rise of 90,000 (14%) since February 2021 - the appetite for non-members to get out on the course has been further proven by iGolfers submitting over 186,000 general play scores.

Encouragingly, 98% of iGolfers are completing 18-hole rounds, with 70% regularly using the driving range.

“The data we have gathered shows that iGolfers have been encouraged to play more golf since subscribing, which is the primary aim of the initiative, and something that we feel will have a positive impact on the entire golf community," added Tomlinson. 

"Couple this with the fact that we have already seen subscribers move into club membership, it’s clear that iGolf has had a very successful first year.”

• Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

Looking to build upon this momentum into its second year, England Golf is set to develop the iGolf offering to provide an even better platform and encourage more golfers, to play more golf, more often. 

This includes increasing the benefits available to new subscribers, additional offers and opportunities for existing iGolfers, as well as updates to the My EG app that will enhance functionality and the user experience.

Scottish golfers, meantime, can access a similar scheme. Like iGolf, OpenPlay was launched in summer 2021, allowing the 500,000 Scottish golfers who aren't members of a golf club to obtain and maintain a handicap for the first time

• To find out more, visit the England Golf iGolf website or the Scottish Golf OpenPlay website.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - England Golf

Related Articles - igolf

Related Articles - WHS

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golf in England

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Big Bag Trail raises £126,000 in charity auction
New study reveals remarkable impact of iGolf scheme
Fellow pros slam Henrik Stenson over LIV switch
Henrik Stenson issues statement following Ryder Cup 'sacking'
The Senior Open Presented by Rolex: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
See all videos right arrow