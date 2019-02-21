New US Ryder Cup captain unveiled

It's official - Steve Stricker is the new US Ryder Cup captain.



The 51-year-old has today been confirmed as the man to lead America into the 2020 match at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin.

Stricker succeeds Jim Furyk, who was the US skipper for the thumping defeat at the hands of Europe at Le Golf National last year, and Stricker immediately named the 2003 US Open champion as his first vice-captain.



• Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?



Twelve-time PGA Tour winner Stricker - who turns 52 on Saturday - was heavily fancied to get the gig, not least because he lives just four hours from the host venue.



• European Tour pros have putters stolen Down Under

• Holmes hits back after slow play roasting

He has also played in three Ryder Cups (2008, 2010 and 2012) and has previous captaincy experience, having led the US to victory in the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National in New Jersey.



He will serve as a vice-captain to Tiger Woods at this year’s Presidents Cup in Australia, having been an assistant for American captains in the last three Ryder Cup matches.

“Truly, this is a dream come true,” he said, before choking up during his introductory news conference. “I’m really humbled by this.”



• Ogilvy: PGA Tour didn't inspire me anymore

• Kuchar issues apology; will give caddie $50k

Also last month, Padraig Harrington was confirmed as the European captain for the match at Whistling Straits, succeeding Thomas Bjorn whose side defeated Jim Furyk’s US team at Le Golf National in October to win the trophy for the ninth time in the last 12 matches.



The 2020 Ryder Cup will take place from September 25-27.

